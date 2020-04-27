‘Business as unusual’: Countdown on for the HookUp

The Hook Up committee and anglers are getting ready for a different type of event this weekend. Pictured: Jennifer McGuire, Sue-Ellen Howie, Stuart Norris, Dominique Gleixner, Richard Woolcock, Graci Dean, Karen Windress, Joanne Hunter and Rebecca Long.

It’s “business as unusual” for the Boyne Tannum HookUp as the event begins this weekend.

Instead of the crowds at Bray Park, participants will watch the HookUp from the comfort of their homes, with the chance to score some great prizes including the main prize boat, a Sea Jay 630 Vision.

HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said the committee had six weeks to completely transform six months of event planning.

“We went from being a not-for-profit community organisation to trying to turn it into a giant electronic raffle,” Mrs McGuire said.

The format of the evenings will be similar to how they were run in Bray Park, going for about 30 minutes on ­Friday, Saturday and Sunday night followed by entertainment from local musicians.

The prizes will be randomly drawn and the winner’s name will appear on the screen along with the two-minute countdown.

“You don’t need to run down the grass parklands to the stage to claim your prize, instead you’ll just be sitting at home watching,” she said.

Prize winners will be contacted and arrangements will be made for collection.

Support hasn’t waned for the family fishing event either. As of Sunday there were 3000 entries into the competition providing enough financial support for the 2021 event to go ahead.

“We might not be able to host a massive gathering in Bray Park, we don’t know,” she said.

“We might have satellite fish weigh-ins around the Gladstone region, it might be virtual prize drawing again.”

Mrs McGuire encouraged families to take the time to go fishing this weekend within their households, while still adhering to health guidelines.

“If those families from the same household are going fishing we’d love for them to share their family fishing photos on our Facebook account and our Instagram account,” she said.

“Because fishing isn’t banned, it’s outdoors, it’s healthy and it’s about getting that fresh seafood on your table at home to eat.”

She said the committee were happy to be able to still put on an event.

“The HookUp are getting really good take-up, reach and feedback on social media because it’s something different, something is actually continuing,” she said.

“It might not be business as usual, but it’s business as unusual and we’re really making the most of it.”