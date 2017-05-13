Busiest Mum's Day yet for Gladstone families

MOTHER'S DAY TREAT: Kim Darcy is looking forward to being pampered tomorrow with daughter Lexi, 3.

WITH MOTHER'S Day just around the corner the time to buy a present is now.

One local flower boutique, Jan's Flower Shoppe, said they'd received more than 150 orders this week alone, surpassing their Valentine's Day average.

Four-year veteran of Jan's Flower Shoppe, Tamara Hughes, said the hottest colours running out the door this year are whites, pinks and purples.

"For us, Mother's Day has always been a busy time of the year,” Tamara said.

"But this year has been the busiest I have every experienced!”

Mother of six Kim Darcy, who will no doubt receive a bouquet of flowers this Sunday, said Mother's Day weekend is all about putting her feet up and finding time to relax.

"Most days are pretty hectic, so I'm looking forward to having breakfast in bed,” she said.

Tahlia Anderson and Alainis Neil-Ballantine, 8. Paul Braven GLA120517MOTHERS

This year will be the first time Kim has spent Mother's Day in Gladstone, after her family moved here from Melbourne.

"My kids love to get me things at the the Mother's Day stalls at school, that and their different bits and piece that they make,” she said.

"I'm sure they'll double up on something.”

Also on the hunt for presents for mum are 'sisters' Tahlia Anderson and Alainis Neil-Ballantine.

Both girls hit up a few stores at Stockland Gladstone in search for a "much-needed” new purse for her mum.

"We've come out from Calliope especially for mum,” Tahlia said.

"My mum is an amazing person and does whatever she can do for us, she's so caring.”

Like-minded, Alainis said they had decided to share gift ideas so it would make it easier find the perfect gift.

"Mum means everything to me. She looks after me and takes me to things like polocrosse and dance,” she said.