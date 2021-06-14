Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Actor Ned Beatty has died.
Actor Ned Beatty has died.
Movies

‘Busiest actor in Hollywood’ dead at 83

by Andrew Bucklow
14th Jun 2021 9:39 AM

Actor Ned Beatty, who was once dubbed "the busiest actor in Hollywood", has died aged 83.

He died of natural causes while surrounded by friends and loved ones, according to TMZ.

Beatty appeared in more than 160 films during his career which spanned five decades.

Some of his notable movies include Deliverance, Superman, All The President's Men, Captain America and Network for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

He last appeared on the big screen in 2013 rom-com, Baggage Claim.

Beatty was married four times and had eight children.

Ned Beatty with Jon Voight, Ronny Cox, Bill McKinney and Burt Reynolds in Deliverance.
Ned Beatty with Jon Voight, Ronny Cox, Bill McKinney and Burt Reynolds in Deliverance.

 

 

Originally published as 'Busiest actor in Hollywood' dead at 83

More Stories

actor death editors picks tribute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Observer

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Observer

        News For 140 years, we’ve covered the Gladstone region with passion and pride because we’re locals and we live here.

        Humble Gladstone Vinnies volunteer for 20+ years awarded OAM

        Premium Content Humble Gladstone Vinnies volunteer for 20+ years awarded OAM

        News “If somebody comes in and asks for help, it’s not for me to judge whether they need...

        Renewable energy rise to see CQ family bills slashed

        Premium Content Renewable energy rise to see CQ family bills slashed

        Environment Queensland Competition Authority (QCA) confirmed regional Queensland households...

        Salvation Army Gladstone deliver water out west

        Premium Content Salvation Army Gladstone deliver water out west

        News “There’s not much we can do, except wait for it to rain.”