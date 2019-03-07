Bushwalkers rescued thanks to smartphone app

SWIFT RESCUE: Senior Constable Whalley and Sergeant Jeffrey Barnett with the pair rescued from Mount Larcom.

A SMARTPHONE application has helped in the rescue of two people who got stranded while bushwalking at Mount Larcom on Tuesday.

At midday, a woman contacted police stating her and her six-year old daughter wandered off track and subsequently got lost in bushland.

The young girl also sustained a knee injury while hiking.

Crews from the Gladstone Water Police were immediately dispatched to rescue the pair, who spent an hour and a half climbing to the peak.

Thanks to an emergency services app installed on the woman's phone, police were successful in locating them down a gully.

Water Police search and rescue coordinator Constable Stacey Van Der Zwan said it's important to make sure you are adequately prepared before setting out on a bushwalk.

"In addition to making sure you have enough food and water and suitable footwear, having the Emergency + app installed on your phone should be part of your preparation," Const Van Der Zwan said.

"You should still let someone know where you're going before you head out, and make sure you are familiar with the track and conditions.”

The pair are being praised by police for raising the alarm early and for holding position during the rescue.

More information about bushwalking safety can be located at https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/experiences/bushwalking/walk_safely.html.