STEPPING OUT: Fay Harkness and Margaret Pope put their best feet forward on Saturday morning walk along Auckland Creek. Greg Bray

ON Saturday morning a group of 15 walkers stepped out for a stroll along the banks of Auckland Creek to kick off Seniors Week.

The walk was organised by members of the Gladstone District Bushwalking Group and members of the public joined in.

Walk leader Fay Harkness set off at 8am on the 7km journey which followed various paths and tracks along the length of the creek from the marina to the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.