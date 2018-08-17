Bushwalk through the heart of Gladstone this weekend

STROLLING ALONG: Gladstone Bushwalkers will be hosting a walk along the banks of Auckland Creek on Saturday morning

TO KICK-off Senior's Week the Gladstone District Bushwalkers Club will be taking a gentle stroll up Auckland Creek.

Frank Harkness is hosting the walk, which will leave the Gladstone Yacht Club at 8am, Saturday.

"It's dead flat so it won't be too bad," he said.

"We'll head over the bridge into the marina, follow the creek around to Callemondah Lake and into the Lions Park where we'll have smoko.

"After that we go over Police Creek bridge, past Eureka Retirement Village then through Emmadale Park to the botanic gardens.

"There certainly won't be any pain and suffering."

Mr Harkness said transport would be available back to the yacht club for those who wanted to stop walking at Lions Park.

"It's one of the things we organise, just in case someone is struggling," he said.

"We'll also have a few cars at the gardens to shuttle people back to the marina."

The club has been operating for nearly 30 years and conducts regular walks around the region.

"There's not too many places we haven't been too," Mr Harkness said.

"We've walked up Mt Stanley and the Castle Tower Range.

"We've hiked around Kroombit Tops and sometimes go on walks with other clubs.

"Last weekend the group did a trip up to Cape Capricorn and stayed there for a few days.

"We've done canoe trips in the past, visited Bustard Head and generally climb Mt Larcom once a year.

"There's always somewhere to go."

Mr Harkness's advice for anyone who thinks they might be too old to hit the trails: "I'm over 70 years old and still enjoy it."

"It keeps you pretty fit," he said.

"Although we're probably getting to the end of our backpacking days."

Interested in attending? Contact the club on on Facebook or via their website.