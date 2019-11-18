BUSHFIRES: Where they are today

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services are at three bushfires around Gladstone today.

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services are at three bushfires around Gladstone today.

GLEN EDEN:

9AM: FIRE Crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning on Gladstone Benaraby Road at Glen Eden.

The fire is contained and there is no threat to property.

Smoke may affect the area over the coming days.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately

LOWMEAD:

9AM: A FIRE which broke out about 1.30pm yesterday is burning within containment lines near Lowmead Road.

This fire is posing no threat to property.

Firefighters remain in the area strengthening containment lines.

Motorists along Lowmead Road should drive with caution and to conditions as fire crews are working in the area.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the evening.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

BAFFLE CREEK

9AM: A FIRE burning in Baffle Creek is producing large amounts of smoke and will be monitored throughout coming days.

Fire crews are on scene near Coast Road, Baffle Creek.

This fire broke out yesterday and is posing no threat to property at this time and is now contained.

Motorists along Coast Road should drive with caution and to conditions as crews are working in the area.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze and are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.