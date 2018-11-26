BUSHFIRES: Water bomber on its way from Sydney

RELIEF: A water bomber much bigger than this one is on its way to the Deepwater bushfires.

UPDATE Monday 12.30pm



GLADSTONE mayor Matt Burnett has spoken to media at the Miriam Vale Community Centre in what will be the first of two bushfire related meetings in the region today.



Cr Burnett said the fire safety message remained the same.

"If you're in the Baffle Creek, Deepwater and Rules Beach area it is still time to evacuate," he said.

"The rules and messages haven't changed. We need you to leave that area immediately and if you can't go visit friends and family come to either the Miriam Vale Community Centre or Agnes Water Community Centre.

"We have the two places open if you can't stay with friends or family."

Cr Burnett said the water bombing operation will take place throughout the afternoon and into tomorrow.

"Our very good friends in New South Wales have sent a fixed-wing bomber that will drop 20,000 litres over Baffle Creek and Agnes Water," he said.

"They will continue to fuel up and top up with water and I expected another six drops this afternoon and then seven or eight again tomorrow.

"Also another 100 firefighters will arrive on the scene tomorrow (Tuesday) morning."

Acting Chief Superintendent Paul Smeath with Mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher. Matt Taylor



EARLIER 11.15am

GLADSTONE region mayor Matt Burnett has confirmed firefighting crews from New South Wales will assist local crews battling the Deepwater bushfires.

The mayor said 100 firefighters were arriving from NSW on Tuesday morning to assist with the fires.

They'll be action from above from about midday today with Cr Burnett confirming "A 737 fixed wing water bomber which holds 20,000 litres of water has just left Sydney with the first drop expected at around 12pm."

Gladstone Regional Council also wishes to advise, in partnership with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, that community meetings to be held later today in relation to the current bushfires impacting the region.

Miriam Vale

When: 12pm, Monday 26 November

Where: Miriam Vale Community Centre, 41 Blomfield Street, Miriam Vale

Agnes Water

When: 6pm, Monday 26 November

Where: Agnes Water Community Centre, 71 Springs Road, Agnes Water.

What you should do:

Council wishes to advise the community to keep up-to-date by following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (QldFES).