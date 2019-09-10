BUSHFIRES: Multiple fires burning around the region

FIRES: Firefighters remain on scene at a number of bushfires around the Gladstone region.

SEVERAL firefighters are on scene at a number of bushfires around the Gladstone region this morning.

Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd remains closed between Landing Rd and the railway bridge near Hanson rd.

The following fires remain active around the region.

Lowmead: Stay Informed

A bushfire is travelling in a northerly direction from Seeds Road toward Tableland Road.

Firefighters remained on scene overnight backburning in the area, including along Gorge Rd.

Residents need to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes

Eight fire crews are on scene and five on route.

Yarwun

A bushfire has been contained near Gladstone-Mount Larcom Road and Serrant Rd, Yarwun and poses no threat to property.

Crews remained on scene overnight to monitor the fire.

Mount Larcom

A fire burning in inaccessible land near Popenia Rd, Mount Larcom has been contained.

This fire has been burning for six days and poses no threat to property.

No fire crews are on scene.

Clinton

Two crews were on scene at a bushfire at Aerodrome Rd Clinton as of 7.42am.

Crews were called to the scene at 10.37pm last night.

Callemondah

One crew has attended a bushfire at Meegan Rd at 6.46am this morning.

The fire was reported at 10.44pm last night.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.