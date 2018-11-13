UPDATE: Busy day for firefighters across the region

3:05PM: Fire crews are also on the scene another bushfire at Bororen, burning near Bates Road and Red Hill Road.

EARLIER: CREWS from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are continuing to monitor five bushfires south of Gladstone:

Bruce Highway near Dude Ranch Road at Foreshores

Norton Road at Bororen

Eurimbula National Park, around Red Hill Road and Murphy Road

Area near Prizemans Road, Boyne Valley

Kroombit Tops National Park, around Tablelands Road

They advise all fires are not posing any threat to property, with the Bororen and Boyne Valley fires being located in inaccessible country.

Residents in the area, including Gladstone, might be affected by a smoke haze and are asked to close windows and doors.

Motorists are also advised to drive to the conditions, and multiple crews are currently on scene.

If residents are concerned about their property being under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000).