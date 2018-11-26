BUSHFIRES: Deputy Mayor warns of devastation to come

DEVASTATION: Cr Chris Trevor has warned of the effects of the bushfire.

DEPUTY Mayor Chris Trevor has warned of the devastation residents face in the wake of extreme bushfires currently affecting Deepwater National Park.

Having visited the area this morning, as well as meeting with evacuees at the Miriam Vale Community Centre evacuation point, he said the mood among residents was despondent.

"These are constituents have been through hell in the last eight years," he said.

"They've had 2 floods to the best of my recollection which caused enormous hardship and grief in that part of the community, now they're facing another serious issue with these fires.

"This must be terribly demoralising, it's no doubt impacting them psychologically and otherwise we heard overnight we had a loss of property.

"No doubt there will be devastation when it comes to livestock and family pets, these people just never seem to get a break."

He admitted there were some "very distressed" and "very, very frightened" residents around the Wartburg area.

The deputy mayor was in the area on Monday morning at the convening of the local distater management meeting at 8.30am.

That meeting included assistant treasurer and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, as well as Queensland Premier Annastascia Palaczcuik online.

He said the next matter of business would be to establish an evacuation point in Agnes Water some time around 4pm.

In the wake of the disaster, Cr Trevor paid tribute to residents who have opened their hearts and homes to support those affected.

"They're just amazing people and its just one of these situations again that we as a community have been confronted with where people have just opened up their hearts, their wallets and their homes," he said.

"There are many, many people down there who have agreed to assist.

"This is just part of our amazing community, when these things happens everyone bands together for the good of the community."