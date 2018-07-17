Bushfires, gas leak keep firefighters busy in Gladstone

ON THE GO: Gladstone's fire fighters have been kept busy this afternoon.

ON THE GO: Gladstone's fire fighters have been kept busy this afternoon. Contributed

GLADSTONE'S firie's were kept busy this afternoon as crews were called to several bushfires and a gas leak.

At 2.40pm a 9kg gas bottle started leaking in the Bunning's carpark.

Fire officers monitored the area until the bottle emptied then checked nearby drains and culverts for gas.

The area was deemed safe by 5pm.

At Marble Creek in the Boyne Valley two crews of rural fire-fighters are continuing to tackle a blaze which broke through containment lines around 3pm and is now burning in inaccessible country.

Approximately 75 acres have reportedly been burnt so far.

Fire crews are also currently on the scene at another fire outside of Benaraby on the Bruce Highway which is threatening a house. No further details are available at this time.

Meanwhile a third fire was extinguished by five crews at Captain Creek on Murphy Road near Davies Road and Avocado Crescent.