Bushfire threat level escalates around CQ today

FIRE THREAT: Rural Fire Brigade crews are expected to be busy around the region over the coming days.

DETERIORATING weather conditions over the coming days will increase the threat of bushfires across the region meaning residents will need to be on high alert.

Rural Fire Service regional manager Brian Smith expects the next five days to be particularly hazardous with fire threat ratings in the 'very high' to 'severe' category in some areas.

In addition to climbing temperatures and tinderbox conditions, he was concerned about the increase in the winds coming from the west, southwest direction.

"We've got a high which is coming through, pushed through by a cooler front, and that will bring hot, dry air into this region," Mr Smith said.

FIRE WARNING: Rural Fire Service Queensland regional manager Brian Smith expects a busy week of fighting fires around CQ.

"Given that we've had such a hot, dry October, on top of the dry period we've had (earlier), the conditions are conducive for fires to start and spread easily during that time."

While there wasn't total fire bans in effect around the region, Mr Smith cautioned against having open fires or operating machinery which could spark a blaze.

He said people should be proactive in preparing their properties and emergency plans against the fire threat before it was too late.

There were multiple bushfires burning around Capricornia yesterday,

The focus of firefighting efforts was concentrated against a grass fire burning north of Yeppoon at Preston Rd, Adelaide Park.

QFES issued an 'advice' level fire warning at 4.15pm, telling residents to stay informed.

At 6pm, the six crews fighting the fire confined it to within containment lines where it was posing no threat to properties.

A vegetation fire also sprang up at Dairy Inn Rd, Ironpot yesterday afternoon.

Mr Smith said he didn't regard it as serious and the two fire crews on the scene had it under control.

A fire at Arnold Dr, Nerimbera was also quickly brought under control.

Fire crews continue to monitor the fire burning within containment lines in inaccessible land near Nine Mile Rd and the western side of Raspberry Creek Rd, Mount Morgan.