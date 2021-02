Smoke impacted the railway line at Raglan on Sunday after a vegetation fire broke out in the area.

Smoke impacted the railway line at Raglan on Sunday after a vegetation fire broke out in the area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a vegetation fire in Raglan on Sunday.

Fireys were called to the Bruce Hwy about 2pm.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire burnt through one acre of land and smoke had impacted the railway line at Raglan.

She said the crew contained the fire within an hour and left the scene at 3.30pm.