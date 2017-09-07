Bushfire season in full swing across Gladstone region

FILE PHOTO: Urban and rural crews are being called to multiple fires across the Gladstone region every day.

BUSHFIRE season continued to keep emergency services busy today as urban and rural crews responded to grass fires threatening property at Miriam Vale and Bororen.

Fire fighters were called to Novelty Rd at Miriam Vale around midday after receiving reports of a 100-metre-wide grass fire threatening three buildings and at least two vehicles.

A command post was established near the Miriam Vale council depot and more trucks were called in to deal with the fast-moving fire, which was extinguished a few hours later.

Several crews were also diverted from the Miriam Vale blaze shortly before 3pm to attend a property on Bushlands Rd at Bororen which was being threatened by a fire near the Reedbed Rd intersection.

Rural crews at Rosedale and Lowmead were also kept busy maintaining control of a blaze which has been burning non-stop since last week.

That fire no longer poses any threat to property at this stage.