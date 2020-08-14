BUSHFIRE RECOVERY: See who will share in $36.8m

Nick and Jeanette Schwindt inspect their burnt out water tanks after bushfires swept through the Mount Larcom area. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

GLADSTONE and Bundaberg local government areas are in line to share in $36.8 million for bushfire recovery projects, announced on Thursday by the Australian and Queensland governments.

The funding will support a range of projects in 13 local council areas, determined by the Queensland Government to be most heavily impacted by last year’s bushfire season, including Gladstone and Bundaberg.

Queensland communities affected by the 2019-20 bushfires are encouraged to talk to their council about priorities for recovery, so local needs can be reflected in the projects councils put forward for funding.

Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd said the opening of this fund was the next step for local communities starting to recover from the impacts of the fires and building a better future for their area.

“This funding will enable community-led recovery by funding projects that have been identified by local communities to support their local recovery needs,” he said.

“Each area will identify different priorities and I encourage anyone who has recovery ideas to speak to their local council and engage in the process.”

Projects eligible for funding may include new infrastructure or upgrades to existing infrastructure, initiatives supporting entrepreneurship and innovation, local recovery support for businesses, local industry recovery, and neighbourhood and community activities that focus on building capacity, community strength and resilience.

For more information on Local Economic Recovery funding, including details on how to apply, please visit www.qra.qld.gov.au/LER.

Councils can submit expressions of interest to the Queensland Reconstruction Authority by September 7, 2020.

Eligible local government areas are Bundaberg, Gladstone, Gympie, Ipswich, Livingstone, Lockyer Valley, Mareeba, Noosa, Scenic Rim, Somerset, Southern Downs, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba.