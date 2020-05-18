Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRANTS AVAILABLE: The bushfire at the Paynes family's property 'Kerwee' at Eidsvold East in 2019. Picture: Contributed
GRANTS AVAILABLE: The bushfire at the Paynes family's property 'Kerwee' at Eidsvold East in 2019. Picture: Contributed
News

Bushfire grants now open to communities

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
18th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRANTS of up to $100,000 are now available to help Queensland communities after a horror bushfire season.

The joint initiative by the state and federal government will make $6 million available through two open funding rounds from 2020, to 2022.

This has been created to provide flexible grants to Queensland based non-government organisations, research bodies, industry groups and peak bodies, community groups, and Local Governments in the 23 disaster-affected local government areas.

Areas affected such as the North Burnett will have grants available to assist in implementing projects aimed at driving community recovery, increased fire awareness, and building local resilience.

To allow for a flexible support for recovery initiatives, there will be two staged funding rounds.

Round one, valued at $1.8 million is now open, with funding rolled out from 1 August 2020.

Small grants are valued from $2500 up to $50,000, and large grants valued from $50,001 up to $100,000.

Applications close at 2pm, June 3, find out more here.

bushfire season bushfires qld federal government grants state government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Great investment: How to get $3500 rebate from rental scheme

        premium_icon Great investment: How to get $3500 rebate from rental scheme

        News Time is running out for Gladstone residents to take up the solar for rentals scheme and get $3500 in rebates

        • 18th May 2020 7:47 AM
        Ross River cases surge across region

        premium_icon Ross River cases surge across region

        News Recent rain has seen a spike in Ross River virus cases prompting reminder to cover...

        ‘Perfect timing’: Vinnies store reopens

        premium_icon ‘Perfect timing’: Vinnies store reopens

        News Social distancing measures will be followed, including a contactless drop zone for...

        FIRST LOOK: Ubobo art project takes shape

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Ubobo art project takes shape

        News A mockup for a new historical art installation has been revealed.