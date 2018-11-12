Menu
BUSHFIRE: Norton Road near Bororen.
BUSHFIRE: Norton Road near Bororen. David Nielsen
News

UPDATE: Bushfires still burning south of Gladstone

Mark Zita
by
12th Nov 2018 1:23 PM | Updated: 2:19 PM

2:18PM: Another bushfire at the Bruce Highway near Dude Ranch Rd, Foreshores is still burning from yesterday. Currently no properties are under threat, but smoke haze from the fire is predicted across Gladstone.

EARLIER: THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issued an advisory of a bushfire near Norton Road in Bororen.

The fire has been burning since yesterday, but is not posing any threat to property.

Residents in the area might be affected by a smoke haze, and are asked to close windows and doors.

Motorists are also advised to drive to the conditions, and multiple crews are currently on scene.

If residents are concerned about their property being under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000).

