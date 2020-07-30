Vegetation, equipment fire kept Gladstone firefighters busy

GLADSTONE'S fireys were kept busy as crews were called to a vegetation fire and an equipment fire yesterday evening.

Two crews were called to South Gladstone yesterday afternoon after reports of a grass fire on Ann St.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews arrived at 5.40pm to extinguish "a small grass fire with small flame heights".

She said the fire was under control by 5.50pm and completely extinguished by 6.10pm.

Meanwhile two crews were called to Sun Valley after reports an electrical pole was on fire.

She said crews arrived on Archer Street at 8.15pm and the fire was extinguished about 8.30pm.

She said Ergon also attended.