Bushfire community meeting to be held

Two community meetings will be held today. Tessa Mapstone

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced two community meetings to be held in the bushfire zone.

One meeting will be held at noon at the Miriam Vale Community Centre for residents in Deepwater and Baffle Creek.

Another one will be held at 6pm at the Agnes Water Community Centre for those residents.

The meetings are conducted by the Gladstone Regional Council with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The noontime meeting will be streamed on Council's Facebook page.