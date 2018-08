GRASS FIRE: Fire crews are attending a grass fire at Benaraby in the rail corridor behind the drag strip (stock image).

GRASS FIRE: Fire crews are attending a grass fire at Benaraby in the rail corridor behind the drag strip (stock image). Greg Bray

JUST after midday a grass fire broke out in the rail corridor near Marrawing Rd., Benaraby.

Several rural fire crews from Tannum Sands and Benaraby are attending the blaze.

More details to follow.