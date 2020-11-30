Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews are on scene at a bushfire near Ubobo.
Crews are on scene at a bushfire near Ubobo.
News

Bushfire breaks out at Boyne Valley

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
30th Nov 2020 10:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently on scene at a bushfire burning in inaccessible country near Ubobo, Boyne Valley.

The fire is burning in a north easterly direction towards the Bulburin National Park.

Firefighters are working with landowners to prepare firebreaks to control the blaze.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition and keep medications close by.

Motorists are urged drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

boyne valley fire bulburin national park qfes qld ubobo
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Spotlight on violence: Gladstone’s worst areas for assaults

        Premium Content Spotlight on violence: Gladstone’s worst areas for assaults

        News 94 assault offences were recorded in the past quarter.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 29.

        Sticky track results in personal best times at CQDRA champs

        Premium Content Sticky track results in personal best times at CQDRA champs

        News Competitors travelled from Brisbane and around the state for the final round of the...