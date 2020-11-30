Bushfire breaks out at Boyne Valley

Crews are on scene at a bushfire near Ubobo.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently on scene at a bushfire burning in inaccessible country near Ubobo, Boyne Valley.

The fire is burning in a north easterly direction towards the Bulburin National Park.

Firefighters are working with landowners to prepare firebreaks to control the blaze.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition and keep medications close by.

Motorists are urged drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.