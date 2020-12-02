BUSHFIRE: Boyne Valley blaze spreads to inaccessible areas

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene fighting a blaze at the Boyne Valley. Picture: Zizi Averill

A BUSHFIRE burning near Ubobo has spread to inaccessible country and has headed towards national park.

Queensalnd Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at the Boyne Valley blaze which is posing no threat to property at this time.

A QFES spokesperson said firefighters continued to work with landowners to construct firebreaks and carry out backburning to control the blaze.

“The fire is burning in a south easterly direction towards the Bulburin National Park,” the spokesperson said.

“Residents should refer to their bushfire survival plan and be ready to take action if the situation changes.

“Nearby residents may be affected by smoke.”

This fire has been burning since Monday morning.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.