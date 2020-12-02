Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene fighting a blaze at the Boyne Valley. Picture: Zizi Averill
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene fighting a blaze at the Boyne Valley. Picture: Zizi Averill
Information

BUSHFIRE: Boyne Valley blaze spreads to inaccessible areas

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 4:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BUSHFIRE burning near Ubobo has spread to inaccessible country and has headed towards national park.

Queensalnd Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at the Boyne Valley blaze which is posing no threat to property at this time.

A QFES spokesperson said firefighters continued to work with landowners to construct firebreaks and carry out backburning to control the blaze.

“The fire is burning in a south easterly direction towards the Bulburin National Park,” the spokesperson said.

“Residents should refer to their bushfire survival plan and be ready to take action if the situation changes.

“Nearby residents may be affected by smoke.”

This fire has been burning since Monday morning.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

boyne valley boyne valley fire bushfire bushfire season ubobo
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mater hospital purchase price revealed in 2020 budget

        Premium Content Mater hospital purchase price revealed in 2020 budget

        Politics The Queensland ministerial departments issued 21 email statements with the Gladstone region mentioned in four.

        Meth, MDMA, $9K cash and tick sheet found on CQ man

        Premium Content Meth, MDMA, $9K cash and tick sheet found on CQ man

        Crime The 21-year-old held his son for the first time behind bars after he was taken into...

        Man breaches DVO through dating website

        Premium Content Man breaches DVO through dating website

        Crime The man said he reconnected with the victim on Plenty of Fish.

        Cyclist in hospital after coming off mountain bike

        Premium Content Cyclist in hospital after coming off mountain bike

        Breaking A patient has been taken to hospital following the incident in Gladstone earlier...