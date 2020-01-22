Bushfire bickie boys making a ‘big difference’

Connor Asher and Malachi Iboro the Bushfire Bickie boys are selling cookies to raise money for WIRES and the Red Cross.

TWO Gladstone boys have put their business brains together to come up with a bushfire fundraiser.

Malachi Iboro and Connor Asher, “The Bushfire Bickie Boys”, have sold bags of 10 cookies for $5 which they donated to WIRES and the Red Cross at Gladstone South pool today.

The nine-year-olds hope to raise $3000 and with $1600 already donated they look set to meet their goal.

The venture started at a sleepover when they wanted to come up with a business idea.

Malachi’s mother Krystal Iboro suggested instead of making profits for themselves they could help those impacted by bushfires.

They started by taking a red trailer around their street knocking on neighbours’ doors, but they couldn’t keep up with demand.

“They raised $150 overnight and it’s just escalated,” Mrs Iboro said.

“They know how to talk the talk, I don’t think they got even one ‘No’.”

From there they received donations from Nestle, Drakes IGA, Coles, Woolworths, Daily Fresh and Kmart.

Gladstone Pizza Hut also donated space and utensils for them to spend a day baking.

“They learned what it was like to work for a day in a hot kitchen,” Mrs Iboro said.

It took them two weeks to bake 2500 cookies at home.

“What they’re learning from this at the tender of age of nine is you’re never too young to make a difference,” Mrs Iboro said.

Charitable genes must run in the families.

Connor’s mother Andrea Asher was honoured for her support during the floods nine years ago and Malachi has already made plans to participate in the Starlight Foundation super swim.

“I’m hoping we’ve instilled the need to help our communities that are struggling,” Mrs Asher said.

Malachi said the best part of their business was knowing they’re helping animals and people.

“We both like animals and we both really like helping animals,” Malachi said.

“Bushfires are really big right now so we thought maybe we should help with the bushfires.”

Both said they felt good about what they’re doing.

“We’re going to make a big difference,” Malachi said.