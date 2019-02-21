Bushfire benefit concert postponed due to weather

Country music singer Adam Harvey is on the road with his 10th studio album The Nashville Tapes. Supplied by Sony Music.

BUSHFIRE benefit concert Band Together planned for this Saturday has been postponed to Saturday, April 13 due to the threat of Tropical Cyclone Oma and associated high tides, strong winds and rainfall.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said while it was unfortunate that we've had to reschedule the events, the community's safety is our top priority.

He said all other details for the event would remain the same, with Adam Harvey, Beautifully Broken 1770 and Kissing the Flint all able to perform at the later date.

"We've spoken with Adam Harvey today and he is very excited to band together with our community and said he'll see us in six weeks," Cr Burnett said.

The event will be held at Wartburg Sport and Recreation Grounds on April 13 from 5.30pm - 9pm.

UPDATED event details:

Where: Wartburg Sport and Recreation Grounds, 569 Coast Road, Baffle Creek

When: Saturday, 13 April 2019

Time: 5:30pm - 9:00pm

Cost: Free (donations accepted)