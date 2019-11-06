Indigenous fury at eateries’ use of native flora

Indigenous chef Mark Olive is calling for respect when using native ingredients.

Bush tucker wars are raging, with indigenous Australians furiously declaring that the gastronomic growth in using native ingredients on high-end menus is simply treating sacred ingredients as a cash-grab.

Native ingredients - such as sea succulents, karkalla, saltbush, finger limes and wattle seed - are now used in a number of top Sydney restaurants.

Bundjalung man and SBS's On Country Kitchen host Mark Olive said while he was happy such ingredients are mainstream now, he did not agree with the lack of respect some growers and sellers had for native culture.

"There are non-indigenous people and businesses looking to make a quick buck from Aboriginal ingredients and that is the part I'm not OK with," he said.

"These ingredients are an important part of indigenous culture and history and people need to know the stories behind it all."

While he was happy with farms and nurseries being run by non-indigenous people, he encouraged them to "put an ad out there to see if there are any young indigenous people … interested in horticulture and get them involved".

"It's about giving back and respect," he said.

Native flora is vitally important to indigenous people because, as both food and medicine, it kept them alive and thriving for 60,000 years. With more than 300 Aboriginal cultures, every group has plants that are specific and special to them.

Co-founder of Australia's first indigenous rooftop garden, Yerrabingin at South Eveleigh, Clarence Slockee said native plants are a $20 million industry but only 3 per cent went back to Aboriginal people.

He used the 2010 example of Texas-based company Mary Kay Cosmetics attempting to place a patent on Kakadu plums, a sacred Aboriginal ingredient.

"What I would prefer is people respecting the rights of first nations people," he said.

Native online market Bush Food Shop owner Marilyn Williams has been operating for 11 years but claimed she was now being frozen out of the industry.

Ms Williams is not indigenous, does not have indigenous employees and does not contribute to any indigenous causes or charities.

She claimed there was a list of preferred suppliers of native ingredients that she was not on.

"I think that while Mark might be upset and there are a number of other people who are upset, they're trying to close the door," she said.

"Aboriginal people have been told they need to source from Aboriginal businesses and they have been given a list, from which we are excluded, of people they should deal with."

Ms Williams is not on the list on the website of Supply Nation, a national directory of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses established to stimulate the indigenous business sector.

There is also a paid website that Olive recommends called Bush Food Sensations, where businesses that sell native ingredients can buy a membership to be listed.

Indigenous awareness is a primary focus and its board must be 51 per cent Aboriginal.

Ms Williams said she did not buy and sell exclusively from indigenous growers because some suppliers had trouble with logistics in the face of overwhelming demand.

"When I've got customers who are wanting particular ingredients - at the moment there is quite a push on a number of ingredients in large quantities - I need a quick response," she said.

"I get calls from people who say 'I've got this and that' and I say 'That's great, how are you going to get it to me?'. They could be a four-day drive away."

HOW TO FIND BUSH TUCKER

Fire door, Surry Hills: Cuttlefish & karkalla

Quay, Circular Quay: Red pea flowers with wagyu

Hunter & Barrel, Barangaroo: Wild spice rub beef skewers

Paperbark, Waterloo: Saltbush with sorghum and broad bean

Botanic House, CBD: Betel leaves, toasted coconut, finger limes with scallops

HOW STAR CHEF KARAM FINDS LEBANESE TASTES OF HOME

From growing up in his home country of Lebanon to leading one of the best kitchens in Sydney, Dany Karam has definitely had the best of both food worlds.

Despite the hectic pace of his work as executive chef at The Star's Black Bar and Grill for the past five years, he has continued to make an effort to find the most authentic Lebanese cuisine that reminds him most of home.

Karam says Baba Ghanouj Lebanese in Dural and Zahli in Surry Hills are two of the best in greater Sydney for their authenticity.

"A lot of Lebanese places serve the mezze and all that but not many serve the home-cooked meals too," he said.

"The mezze would usually be served at the beginning and then would come with a main meal, whether it's grilled skewers, braised meat with rice or that sort of thing.

"I like to see the authentic food with good service on the table. One in Dural does that, it's called Baba Ganouj, and Zahli in Surry Hills does good food and it's authentic."

One thing Karam said he'd like to see more of in Lebanese restaurants is finesse.

"I like to see a modern touch to the dishes. Nour in Surry Hills does a really great job of that, but the full service I'd like to see done more."

While Black is a steakhouse, Karam integrates the Lebanese culinary customs he grew up with into the cooking methods.

One example is the use of strictly seasonal vegetables for the spring menu. He joked that in Lebanon, if zucchini was in season his mum would have to find seven different ways to use the vegetable because they would be eating it every day.

The dish of heirloom beetroot with goat cheese, zaatar, micro red sorrel, and the blood orange tart with burnt meringue and viola flower use seasonal ingredients - perfect to have alongside Sydney's most expensive steak at $600/kg.

CARNIVORE CARNIVAL HEATS UP

By Scott McCoy

Vegans might want to steer clear of the Hawkesbury this weekend as the Showdown in the Showground Barbecue World Championship fires up out west.

Organiser Black Bear BBQ expects more than 15,000 people over two days - huge considering it's only the event's second year, but the venue change from Moore Park to Hawkesbury seems to have paid off.

Punters can expect all the best meat from all over the world, from deep south low'n'slow to smokin' hot and saucy, to Brazilian flame barbecue, as pitmasters turn up the heat in Australia's richest barbecue comp.

On Sunday, teams will fight it out to be crowned the barbecue masters and pocket $50,000 cash.

There are also competitions for kids, eating competitions and a live butcher session.

Black Bear BBQ co-founder Scott McCoy said he expected the event would go through 10 tonnes of meat.

"What I'm most excited about is … all of it really," he said.

"There's so much going on and we're really expecting some numbers - we're getting quite surprised at how well it's kicking off actually."

Tickets are available through blackbearbbq.com.au.