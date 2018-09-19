Bush thanks 'wonderful' council team

HUGE LOSS: Cr Cindi Bush and Dr Adam Bush are not happy to be leaving Gladstone.

FLANKED by husband Dr Adam Bush, outgoing Gladstone Region councillor Cindi Bush spoke from the heart when thanking her co-workers when announcing her resignation on Tuesday.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett was joined by councillors Glenn Churchill, Peter Masters, Rick Hansen and later Kahn Goodluck outside the council chamber for the announcement.

Crs Chris Trevor, Desley O'Grady and PJ Sobhanian were unable to attend.

Cr Bush was elected to the council in March 2016, coming into office in what she described as a challenging time in the town's history.

"I love my job and love my role as a councillor and have a wonderful team,” she said.

"We've probably hit one of the hardest council terms in Gladstone history and we've done a lot of the hard yakka - the stuff that gets us abused - but we're seeing it through and are dedicated to see it happening.

"Every single one of (the councillors) has been instrumental in these small kicks forward in a very hard era - and I call it an era because we've never experienced times like this in Gladstone's history.”

FAREWELL: Mayor Matt Burnett said Cindi Bush would be a great loss to the community. Mike Richards GLA170918CIND

The former nurse thanked Cr Burnett in her resignation letter, describing him as a "wonderful mentor and leader” and continued the accolades during her farewell.

"I'm very grateful to my mayor, Matt. From a female perspective he gave me wings, guidance, leadership and I never once thought I was a token female on a team,” she said.

"These boys were behind me and the other members of the team who couldn't be here today.

"Behind closed doors we work beautifully together and I'll really miss that.”

Cr Bush's resignation has paved the way for a council by-election which Cr Burnett wants to be conducted via a postal vote.