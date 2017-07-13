22 days later: Why can't we find this missing man?

ON THE HUNT: Gladstone Police and CIB officers conduct a search in bushland off Redrover Rd for missing man Leslie Shulze, 69, who was last seen on June 19.

PREVIOUSLY: Search for missing man continues in bushland

TWENTY-TWO days have passed since 69-year-old Leslie Shulze disappeared from Gladstone.

Despite how long Mr Shulze has been missing for, the search was put on hold over the last few days.

"Police have obviously been extremely busy recently ... what with the area's ongoing homicide," Detective Senior Sergeant of Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch, Tony Andersen, said.

Before today, Gladstone police and CIB officers had already spent numerous days scouring areas of bushland in the region.

"We've searched at and around Lake Awoonga Dam as well as in the bushland off areas at Boyne Island and Barney Point," Det Snr Sgt Andersen said.

"There's been no real developments, but it is definitely still being carried out."

Det Snr Sgt Andersen said after it's brief time on the backbench, the search for Mr Shulze will resume again today.

"We're also still reviewing a lot of CCTV footage from around the district," he said.

The hundreds of hours of CCTV footage collected from various shop windows, service stations and businesses is expected to occupy a significant chunk of police officers' time.

Det Snr Sgt Andersen said the search will recommence today, but in a new location.

"We'll have a meeting with the search co-ordinator to decide where we'll be looking," Det Snr Sgt Andersen said.

The search was taken to the bush on July 6 after investigations at Mr Shulze's home at South Gladstone returned no clues.

Mr Shulze was last seen on June 19 at the Yaralla Sports Club.

STORYMAP | Timeline and events