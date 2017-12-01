Bush-regeneration team for Boat Creek up for an award

HARD YAKKA: Gidarjil trainees have provided a lot of the muscle to regenerate the site.

CAT'S claw creeper is a vine from tropical America. It's an invasive weed in Australia, and an aggressive climber.

A collaborative team at Boat Creek, a small estuary about 9km long, located on the Aldoga industrial precinct, have been working hard to prevent the weed from smothering native trees growing along the creek banks.

In recognition of their efforts, the team, consisting predominantly of Capricornia Catchments Inc staff and Gidarjil Development Corporation trainees and employees, have been nominated for an award by CCI.

The award winners will be announced today at CCI's annual general meeting in Rockhampton.

CCI is a not-for-profit, natural resource management organisation.

Michael Willmot senior ranger at Aboriginal development corporation, Gidarjil, said the project required a long-term commitment. He and his team have been involved with it since 2015.

By keeping the trees healthy, and preventing erosion, the project helps to keep the waterways healthy.

"Being an Aboriginal organisation, we like to look after the land around us, and get it back to its natural state,” Mr Willmot said.

Lisa Del Riccio of CCI is project officer and manages the site.

She said the Boat Creek site was important as it was a habitat and wildlife corridor that connected remnant vegetation communities

"Cat's claw creeper, is the main problem because it smothers and kills the remnant riverine vegetation,” Ms Del Riccio said.

"When we have flood events the water really roars through there, the weight of the vine can topple the trees resulting in erosion, and an increase of sediment entering the harbour.”

"Weed control, together with tree planting revegetation activities, is enhancing the creek's resilience and improving the quality of water entering the Great Barrier Reef.”

The project is funded by Caring for our Creeks.