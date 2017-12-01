Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bush-regeneration team for Boat Creek up for an award

HARD YAKKA: Gidarjil trainees have provided a lot of the muscle to regenerate the site.
HARD YAKKA: Gidarjil trainees have provided a lot of the muscle to regenerate the site.
Julia Bartrim
by

CAT'S claw creeper is a vine from tropical America. It's an invasive weed in Australia, and an aggressive climber.

A collaborative team at Boat Creek, a small estuary about 9km long, located on the Aldoga industrial precinct, have been working hard to prevent the weed from smothering native trees growing along the creek banks.

In recognition of their efforts, the team, consisting predominantly of Capricornia Catchments Inc staff and Gidarjil Development Corporation trainees and employees, have been nominated for an award by CCI.

The award winners will be announced today at CCI's annual general meeting in Rockhampton.

CCI is a not-for-profit, natural resource management organisation.

Michael Willmot senior ranger at Aboriginal development corporation, Gidarjil, said the project required a long-term commitment. He and his team have been involved with it since 2015.

By keeping the trees healthy, and preventing erosion, the project helps to keep the waterways healthy.

"Being an Aboriginal organisation, we like to look after the land around us, and get it back to its natural state,” Mr Willmot said.

Lisa Del Riccio of CCI is project officer and manages the site.

She said the Boat Creek site was important as it was a habitat and wildlife corridor that connected remnant vegetation communities

"Cat's claw creeper, is the main problem because it smothers and kills the remnant riverine vegetation,” Ms Del Riccio said.

"When we have flood events the water really roars through there, the weight of the vine can topple the trees resulting in erosion, and an increase of sediment entering the harbour.”

"Weed control, together with tree planting revegetation activities, is enhancing the creek's resilience and improving the quality of water entering the Great Barrier Reef.”

The project is funded by Caring for our Creeks.

Topics:  boat creek bush regeneration capricornia catchments inc gidarjil development corporation

Gladstone Observer
Next boom?: Hydrogen fuel future depends on finding markets

Next boom?: Hydrogen fuel future depends on finding markets

Central Regional Forum focussed on energy opportunities in Central Queensland and future policy.

TRAWLER TRAGEDY: Police divers to return to sunken vessel

The fishing trawler Dianne, which capsized off Seventeen Seventy last month.

Salvage operation to begin off Seventy Seventy tomorrow.

Michael puts himself in the frame for film fest win

BIG DREAMS: Filmmaker Michael Hudson, 17, finished Year 12 only weeks ago and has had his film The Tourist nominated for an award.

Gladstone high school graduate nominated for film award

O'Dowd to suss out bank probe

WAITING ON THE DETAILS: Ken O'Dowd at his party at the Turf Club. Election 2016. Saturday 2 July 2016

Flynn MP cautions Royal Commission could be a waste.

Local Partners