Bush Bazaar community fete event with lots of activities

Fete Fun: Miriam Vale School students are looking forward to the upcoming 'Bush Bazaar' fundraiser event. Picture contributed

THE Miriam Vale State School will host its exciting Bush Bazaar major fundraiser on August 11.

The Bush Bazaar is a community fete event with lots of activities for all ages planned for the afternoon and evening.

The fete will start at 1pm with raffles and on offer will be homemade baked items and sweet treats and a plant, lucky-bottle and an ice-cream stall.

There will be lots of fun at Sideshow Alley with old favourites Splat the Rat, Roll-A-Penny, a balloon guessing competition and Pony Poo Lotto.

For those eager to test their skills, there is a Rubber Chicken Toss and Golf Drive Competition.

Parents and Citizens president Pauline Hills said the upcoming fundraiser had received great support from businesses.

"Local businesses in Miriam Vale, Bororen, around Gladstone and the Central Queensland region have been fantastic with donations and sponsorship," she said.

"There is a mega multi raffle with over 25 prizes to win and the major prize is an island getaway to Great Keppel Island for one night cabin with free return transfers for two adults and two children.

"We are thankful for event sponsor Miriam Vale Plant Hire for its support."

Entry is free and patrons can purchase arm bands for the rides plus there will be a talent show, art, photography or poetry competition.

For more call 49746333, email admin@mirivaless.eq. edu.au or visit the P&C Bush Bazaar Facebook page.