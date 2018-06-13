Bush bards will recite Aussie poetry at Rockhampton Show

POETRY RECITAL: Celebrated bush poets Janine Keating and Margy McArdle will be reciting great Australian works at the Rockhampton Show this week.

JANINE Keating and Margy McArdle will be reciting their best bush poetry at the Rockhampton Show this week.

Echoing the past of great Australian poets such as Banjo Patterson and Henry Lawson, our very own bush bards will be putting on performances in competition with other bush poets.

"Margy and I met about three years ago after I saw a sign at the Mt Larcom Show about bush poetry. I have been on an amazing journey ever since,” she said.

A party of poets called Poets of Pizazz will be one of many attractions at the Rockhampton Show and Janine is confident their solo and duet performances will stand out with the best.

Janine is the treasurer of the Australian Bush Poets Association and makes her native recitals with an air of fun while being serious about their quality at the same time.

Australian Bush Poetry is metered and rhymed poetry about country and its way of life.

Margy is the reigning Central Queensland Bush Poet Champion and will recite some of her own work and other Australian poems.

"I have a little bit of my own work and lots of others that are distinctly Australian,” she said.

"The poems are not always about the bus, but always about Australia, its people and their way of life.”

Two of Margy's works include Mowin in the summer and An unexpected Christmas treat.

Janine was very confident about how the pair would go in the recital performances.

"They'll love us and we are passionate, exciting and enjoy bringing words to life for the audience to hear,” she said.