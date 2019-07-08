Busby Marou put an end to using alcohol to cope

BUSBY Marou are no new name to Rockhampton but their new single will introduce fans to a side they haven't heard before.

Their latest single Over Drinking Over You is the first taste of their fourth studio album The Great Divide, an album which marks the duo's musical transition from youth to adulthood.

Artists Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou said Over Drinking Over You was about when "fun habits stop being fun".

"The symptom is a broken heart and the medicine is the whiskey to endure it," they said.

The Rockhampton pair released the single on Friday, July5 - The Great Divide album will be released in September.

They said The Great Divide demonstrated maturity as a result of sharing life experiences.

"The Great Divide is not about division or adversaries," they said.

"It's about recognising that we all have a different account of events in our own lives and celebrating how those differences combine to create a unique and colourful story.

"Without our great divide, there is no Busby Marou story."

A Warner Music representative described the record as a powerful chapter of the story of two men from two different worlds on the same journey.

"It's the wisdom of love, heartbreak, and grief," the representative said.

"It's the education by mistakes. It's the knowledge of truth. It's the appreciation of the journey.

"It's the respect of culture. It's pride - Proud of where they came from, but more importantly proud of who they've become. The modern face of Australia."

Oscar Dawson is the album's producer.

Tom and Jeremy have been playing music together for over a decade.

"There's a potent chemistry that drives Busby Marou," they said.

"It is that unwritten agenda, a simple intangible understanding between them, that they will continue to drive into the exciting new chapter in their remarkable career."

The pair have millions of global streams, top 20 airplay and three ARIA charting albums, including their ARIA Gold self-titled album, 2013's ARIA top five Farewell Fitzroy and most recently the ARIA number one debut Postcards From The Shell House.