Busby Marou pumped for Gladstone gig

Jeremy Marou and Thomas Busby are on tour for their album 'Postcards from the Shell House'.

THEY'VE been perfecting their tour around the country, now, musical duo Busby Marou will bring their peak performance to the final show of their tour in Gladstone this Saturday, August 5.

Both Jereremy Marou and Thomas Busby are looking forward to the night, says Thomas.

"It (will be) a special show, (which we) added (to the tour) because of all the love and all the requests,” Thomas said.

"We will be in peak form, we've blown out all the cobwebs in the big cities.

"It's such a big energetic show, we've really figured out how to get the crowd right up into it.”

The duo recently announced they will be supporting Elton John on his Australian tour which is scheduled for late September.

"He's pretty particular with his support,” Thomas said.

But someone gave Elton John a vinyl of theirs, "and he listened to the record and he seemed to like what he heard,” Thomas said.

Busby Marou will support Elton for four shows, three of which have been announced, for Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong.

They are excited rather than nervous.

"We've been playing that much, the only time when we are generally nervous we are probably under-prepared” Thomas said.

Busby Marou's latest album - Postcards from the Shell House - was released in February this year.

"We'll really hook into the new album (for the Gladstone gig),” Thomas said.

Busby Marou have been played on Triple J and increasingly on commercial radio stations around the country.

"We are actually getting smashed across regional Australia (right now),” Thomas said.

For those who haven't yet encountered Busby Marou, Thomas describes their latest album.

"It's definitely a reflection album, its got this overwhelming feeling of joy but also of nostalgia,” he said. "It brings up all these memories of growing up in Central Queensland. It's...bringing back all those memories of growing up whether it's a sad or happy time.

"(It's about) appreciating how awesome life is, from Central Queensland - we'll never let go of that.

"We are not too serious, Jeremy still doesn't own a pair of shoes, he wears thongs wherever he goes.”

Don't miss the gig at the Harvey Road Tavern this Saturday.