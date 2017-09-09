Bus stop welcomed by Settlers Village retirees

IMPORTANT: Settlers Gladstone village and sales manager Tanya Williams says a bus stop nearby would be welcomed by the residents.

RESIDENTS from Settlers Retirement Village are not getting out into the community because the bus stop is too far away.

So news that council wants to build a closer bus stop along Elizabeth St was welcomed by village and sales manager Tanya Williams.

"It's been an ongoing issue for a number of years,” she said.

"What we did is we got the council down when they changed and then we hit them up with this.”

Ms Williams said some residents were using a lot of taxis to get around, which could be quite expensive, instead of the bus.

"It's quite sad because a lot of them would just stay home rather than spend the money getting from A to B,” she said.

Gladstone Regional Council has committed to building the bus stop provided TransLink, who runs the service, alters their route.

TransLink redirected questions to Assistant Minister for Transport Glenn Butcher.

Mr Butcher said he welcomed moves by the council to provide greater access to the Gladstone bus network for residents of Settlers Retirement Village.

"We are supportive of council building the new stops on the current route along Elizabeth or Marten Sts, which is close to residents who want to catch route 500 and 501 buses,” he said. "Service change proposals are informed by feedback from our local community and stakeholders like bus operators and local councils.

"TransLink and Gladstone Regional Council will continue to work together to deliver a bus network that meets the needs of the people of Gladstone.”