Police are looking for a man who attacked another man while the pair were on a bus.
News

Bus passenger stabbed in head, body

by Cormac Pearson
21st Jan 2020 5:07 AM
A man is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the head and upper body while travelling on a bus on the Gold Coast.

The attack happened about 6pm on Monday, when a man travelling on the bus approached a 20-year-old Palm Beach man and threatened him.

The pair then got into a physical fight and the 20-year-old was stabbed.

The offender stole the younger man's backpack and left the bus, travelling south on Yodelay St.

The injured man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Any witnesses or those with information should contact police.

