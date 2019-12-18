Bus for a different sort of passenger

Jim O'Donnell, Buslink Gladstone Manager, (centre) with Grant Smedley (left) and father Dave and a black headed python. Buslink have donated a bus to Cooberrie Wildlife Sanctuary.

A BUS from Gladstone will be driving around a different sort of passenger.

Buslink Gladstone has donated an old school bus to help transport sick and injured animals to the Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary.

Under current legislation, once a bus reaches a certain age it may no longer be used for licensed passenger transport.

The company decided to donate some of its older, but still functional, buses to charitable organisations.

A staff member noted the endeavours of Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary and Wildlife Rehabilitation HQ Inc to rescue and relocate their animals prior and during the recent horrific fire events that threatened the Yeppoon area in mid-November.

After seeing the small bus the organisation was using, Buslink Gladstone decided a larger bus could be helpful to the organisation.

Cooberrie owner Dave Smedley said they couldn’t thank Buslink enough for thinking of them.

“This is an incredible offer and it is a wonderful thing Buslink is doing. It will make a huge difference to our sanctuary,” Mr Smedley said.

Mr Smedley and his son Grant picked up the bus last Friday and brought along a sanctuary resident – a 3m black-headed python.

Buslink Gladstone manager Jim O’Donnell was happy to pass on the 1995 Mercedes Benz school bus with 57 seats and fitted with a Starliner body.

“When I see the bus on the road I certainly will not hop on board and check that everyone has paid the correct fare,” he said with a smile.