Bus driver slammed for 'dangerous and intimidatory' act

A Greyhound bus driver from Mackay was sacked over driving without due care and attention in June 2018. Contributed

A GREYHOUND bus driver was sacked over a "dangerous and intimidatory" highway outburst that forced another motorist off the road.

Dashcam footage captured Peter Bernard Patrick O'Brien's road rage as he attempted to overtake an SUV on the Peak Downs Highway on June 16 last year.

"I'm sitting here on 100 and I'm trying to go past each time you think that they (would) f---ing slow down," O'Brien said to his passengers travelling from Moranbah to Mackay.

"Give them the f---ing high beams and see if they f---ing let me past, but they won't even do that."

At Coppabella O'Brien overtook the silver SUV, partially forcing it off the highway to avoid a collision as he merged back.

"And this person is going to sit right beside me to try and f---ing stop me from getting back in. Stupid f---ing b----, now see she's flashing her high beams at me. It's like really how stupid can she be," he said to passengers.

The 48-year-old courier driver has been banned from driving for three months after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Magistrate John Smith said O'Brien slammed the driver's actions.

"Your behaviour is totally unacceptable. You had a responsibility to look after your passengers, you've got a responsibility to other road users," he said.

"Your behaviour was clearly dangerous, it was clearly intimidatory, you exposed those in the SUV and your passengers to the possibility of injury. (Vehicles) are lethal."

Defence solicitor Erin Beer said O'Brien had believed the SUV was driving slowing and dangerously, so he had tried to overtake (and) initially he felt it was safe to do so.

Mackay Magistrates Court was told that due to unforeseen oncoming traffic he had to quickly merge.

"My client drove without due care at that point when merging back into the lane," Ms Beer said, pushing for a fine.

"He does drive for a living... and he's the sole breadwinner (for his family)."

Mr Smith went through O'Brien's traffic history, which included an accumulated 55 demerit points, good driving behaviour periods, warnings and numerous speeding offences up to 2015.

"All of these are indicative of the attitude you have to driving," Mr Smith said.

"It's a position of real trust that passengers have in a driver of a big bus and his behaviour was totally unacceptable... by his employer and by the community.

"Had it been (a charge of) dangerous driving I would have jailed him today, I wouldn't have hesitated and shown him and anyone else in the community who wants to drive like this."

O'Brien was also convicted and fined $1200.