Driver dies after bus crash

UPDATE: The driver of a bus which crashed into a Cairns building this morning has died in hospital.

Police have confirmed the 69-year-old Kewarra Beach man was initially transported from the Mulgrave Rd scene by ambulance in a critical condition but was pronounced dead at Cairns Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Manjeet Singh said paramedics worked to save the man's life initially for about 30 minutes at the scene.

"He was in cardiac arrest throughout, then we transported him to hospital," he said.

"There were two other people on the bus and they only had minor injuries. They were more shaken up by the event rather than having any injuries."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating whether a medical condition played a factor in the crash.

A bus has collided with a building on Mulgrave Rd at Westcourt. Picture: Stewart McLean

Two young women, aged in their 20s, who were passengers on the Colonial Club Resort bus, were treated at the scene for shock, but did not require transport to hospital.

Investigations are ongoing and police have called on anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the crash and the moments leading up to it to come forward.

The bus was travelling inbound about 9am when it left the road near the Collinson St intersection at Westcourt, hit a garden bed and the kerb before hitting the building.

EARLIER: A witness has described seeing a bus mount a garden bed and kerb before ploughing into the front of a Westcourt business.

Camilo Bradford works in the Mulgrave Rd building near the corner Collinson St and said he was on his way to the office and driving about three cars behind the bus.

"I was about three cars behind the vehicle and all I saw is it went straight over (a garden bed) and straight over that (kerb) and up there," he said.

"I couldn't see any brake lights go on so it looked like he'd probably already passed out before he even hit that.

"I just wanted to see if I could help him, but someone else was already there pretty quick."

The bus driver is receiving treatment at the scene and a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said he is in a critical condition.

The crash occurred about 9am.

One inbound lane of Mulgrave Rd is closed, but traffic is still flowing in the area and there are no current delays for motorists.

More to come.