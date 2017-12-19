Menu
Burst water main damages Tannum Sands road

GO SLOW: The Oaks Road at Tannum Sands has been damaged by a burst water main.
Andrew Thorpe
GLADSTONE Regional Council is asking drivers to be cautious or consider alternate routes if they're planning on driving along The Oaks Road at Tannum Sands.

A water main burst below the road yesterday, causing damage to a 10-metre section of road pavement.

Traffic control measures are now in place to prevent additional damage to the road.

The 150mm, four-metre deep water main has been isolated, and water has been redirected to make sure the Tanyella Recreation Grounds and Second Beach barbecue areas and showers have an uninterrupted supply.

Water supply for residents is not expected to be affected while the council works to fix the problem.

The traffic measures will be in place until the burst main is repaired early next year, when both lanes of The Oaks Road will be closed to cars and pedestrians (due to the size of the excavation required).

