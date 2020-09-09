BURNS: What’s happening on Curtis Island

ANYONE noticing smoke coming from Curtis Island doesn’t need to panic.

The smoke coming from the island has been caused by a permitted burn.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the burns started at about 11am today on Curtis Island Road.

He said it was unknown how long the permitted burns would go for.

The spokesman said the smoke may affect surrounding areas and advised anyone with a respiratory condition to keep medication close by.

He also advised motorists in the area to drive with caution.