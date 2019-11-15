Burns prepared for Pakistani blitz

Joe Burns has been recalled to the Australian Test team. Picture: Getty Images

Recalled opener Joe Burns believes Pakistan's explosive young fast men will push the speed gun to the levels of pace greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis at the Gabba.

Burns is back at the top of the order for Thursday's first Test after winning a tight ­selection tussle with Ashes tourists Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja, with the ­selectors deciding the others had gone backwards and he had held his ground.

Pakistan were expected to be easy fodder for Australia but their effort to skittle ­Australia A for 122 at Perth's Optus Stadium this week has provided some serious smelling salts for cricket fans.

Australian supporters will remember the threat of the famous Pakistani pace princes Akram and Younis.

While this group of youngsters currently cannot be mentioned in the same sentence as the two champions, Burns said the pace of 16-year-old Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi was comparable to the greats.

Joe Burns is back in the Test team for next week’s game at the Gabba. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"These guys can touch those sorts of speeds (that Akram and Younis had),'' said Burns, who made a duck and 11 in Perth.

"They are both very quick and aggressive as well.

"It will be great for the fans and for cricket.

"So many of their fast bowlers of the past have been suited to the subcontinent.

"But this pace attack will get a lot out of the Gabba and will enjoy bowling under lights in Adelaide.

"They will bring the fire next Thursday.

"They are very quick but we will be ready to counterattack everything they throw at us.''

Pakistan pace ace Naseem Shah. Picture: AAP

Burns was a narrow omission from the Ashes but after a holiday in Spain and Germany, he returned to Australia ­committed to looking forward rather than back.

"Selections come and go," he said,

"I have been on both sides of it throughout my career and I know how hard it can be to pick teams.

"I feel like I am in a spot where I am looking forward to playing Test cricket and showing the world what I can do.

"I feel I have the game to do it. I am ready to go.

"I cannot wait until next Thursday.

"You just have to roll with the punches and focus your mind going forward.

"Every time you get a setback or positive news there is either a job to be done or work to do.

"You always want to be playing for your country but you cannot get too down in the dumps.

"You have to focus your mind going forward and know there could be opportunities around the corner.

"That is what I did. I came home and got stuck in and hit the ground running with (Bulls coach) Wade Seccombe and tried to win cricket games for Queensland.''