Beecher State Forest via Kirkwood Road. Photo Tammy Lewis / The Observer
News

Burns planned for Gladstone region national parks

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
26th Mar 2021 7:47 AM
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships will be conducting planned aerial burning within Beecher State Forest today with weather permitting.

The burns are part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Beecher area.

A QPSWP spokesperson said the aim of this burning was to reduce the volume of forest fuels within a perimeter that was planned burnt in 2020 and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions

for natural forest regeneration,” the spokesperson said.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists in smoke affected

areas drive safely to the conditions.

Burns are also planned for Curtis Island National Park today.

Visitors and nearby residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, please call Rockhampton office of QPWS on (07) 4936 0570

beecher national park curtis island national park gladstone region fires planned burns
Gladstone Observer

