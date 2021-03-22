Burns planned for Gladstone region national park

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will conduct a planned burn on Curtis Island National Park this Friday.

The burns are part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management for parks and forests.

The burns will commence if weather permits.

Residents may see smoke in the Gladstone and surrounding areas.

A QPWS spokesman said the aim of the burn was to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration,” he said.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call Gladstone office of the QPWS on 07 4971 6501.