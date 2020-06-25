Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for a man who was allegedly conducting burnouts before crashing his car last night.
Police are searching for a man who was allegedly conducting burnouts before crashing his car last night.
Crime

Burnout driver fled crash after allegedly injuring mates

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Jun 2020 11:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for the driver of a car involved in a crash last night which resulted in two people being taken to hospital, one seriously injured.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said that about 10.25pm last night a Holden Commodore was allegedly conducting burnouts on Landing Road Corner when it crashed into a light pole at the corner of Obodin Rd, Yarwun.

Two passengers in the car were injured in the crash - a 21-year-old man with back injuries and an 18-year-old woman with facial and upper body injuries.

They were transported to hospital for treatment, before the man was flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital due to the serious nature of his injuries.

"The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a man, fled the scene," the spokeswoman said. "Police are still looking for the driver."

gladstone crash gladstone crime
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLASHBACK: 1949 in the pages of The Observer

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: 1949 in the pages of The Observer

        News Take a look at some of the front page stories of December 1949.

        COURT: See who’s facing Gladstone Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Gladstone Magistrates Court today

        News EACH day any number of people appear in Gladstone courts on a range of different...

        Two in hospital after overnight crash

        premium_icon Two in hospital after overnight crash

        News Paramedics attended the scene late last night.

        Cost of Gladstone’s CCTV systems revealed

        premium_icon Cost of Gladstone’s CCTV systems revealed

        News Seventeen locations around the region are monitored by council.