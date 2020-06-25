Burnout driver fled crash after allegedly injuring mates

Police are searching for a man who was allegedly conducting burnouts before crashing his car last night.

POLICE are searching for the driver of a car involved in a crash last night which resulted in two people being taken to hospital, one seriously injured.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said that about 10.25pm last night a Holden Commodore was allegedly conducting burnouts on Landing Road Corner when it crashed into a light pole at the corner of Obodin Rd, Yarwun.

Two passengers in the car were injured in the crash - a 21-year-old man with back injuries and an 18-year-old woman with facial and upper body injuries.

They were transported to hospital for treatment, before the man was flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital due to the serious nature of his injuries.

"The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a man, fled the scene," the spokeswoman said. "Police are still looking for the driver."