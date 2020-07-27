Burnout driver caught on video handed hefty fine

A 21-YEAR-OLD man performing burnouts in an unregistered vehicle has landed himself a hefty fine.

Brendon Beecham Edward Taylor pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates court to drive uninsured vehicle, possess anything for use in the commissions of crime, possess dangerous drugs, vehicles on road must be registered and wilfully make unnecessary noise or smoke.

READ MORE: More than 100 traffic offences come back to bite mum

READ MORE: CQ teen caught high-range drink-driving on suburban street

The statement of facts outlined on May 9, Taylor was driving on South Trees Dr causing unnecessary noise and smoke while performing a burn out.

The facts state police had seized a mobile phone which showed videos time-marked 7.37pm, of Taylor performing burnouts where the rear tyres of the car lost traction causing smoke and a squealing sound to emit from the tyres and the vehicle skidded a distance leaving marks on the road.

When questioned, Taylor said he knew the vehicle was unregistered when he bought it; the registration ran out in February, the facts state.

The facts state a search warrant was conducted at his New Auckland home where police located 0.2g of marijuana, located 50 clip seal bags, electronic scales, weights used to calibrate scales, straws altered into scoops and plastic capsules.

The facts state Taylor told police he used the items when he was selling MDMA, but said he no longer sold MDMA.

Police located messages on a mobile phone where Taylor was inquiring with an associate to purchase MDMA.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said Taylor was about to get a knee reconstruction and wouldn’t be able to work or drive for some time after that.

Taylor was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for a month. Convictions were recorded for the traffic offences but not for the criminal offences.