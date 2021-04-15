Menu
Berg Engineering general manager (Operations) Shannon Jansen, Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese and Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett at Berg Engineering on Thursday.
Politics

Burnett the ‘perfect’ Flynn candidate: Albanese

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
15th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese has endorsed Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett as the “perfect candidate” to contest the seat of Flynn at the upcoming election.

Touring Berg Engineering at Callemondah on Thursday morning, Mr Albanese sung the praises of Cr Burnett.

“What we see is we’ve got a great candidate,” Mr Albanese said.

“We have got someone who even if he (Ken O’Dowd) was running, we think that Matt Burnett makes a better candidate.

“Ken O’Dowd isn’t a bad bloke, but he is part of a bad government that has stopped delivering.

“What we need in Central Queensland is local members who will speak up for their local communities and a government that will deliver.”

Cr Burnett said the decision to run as the ALP candidate for Flynn was one which he had to think long and hard about, and was not something he took lightly.

“It came because Anthony (Albanese) was true to his word,” he said.

“I have been on the Gladstone Regional Council for 21 years, I am vice-president of the Australian Local Government Association and I’ve represented Queensland on the LGAQ for the last five years, so local government is what I’m known for.

“I said to Anthony that if you can guarantee to me that local government will get a better deal under your leadership, then I’m in.”

Cr Burnett said communities would be better off under a Anthony Albanese-led Labor government.

“What I am saying to local mayors, not just in Flynn and I know them all very well, but right across the country, is you will get a better deal for your local ratepayers, your local communities under an Anthony Albanese Labor Government,” he said.

“That is one of the most important reasons why I am standing here.”

Cr Burnett said that when a Federal Election was called he would take a leave of absence from mayoral duties of around four to six weeks in order to campaign across the Flynn region.

