Burnett MP sympathetic to northern push

Robbie Katter was among northern politicians pushing for a new state at the regional parliament in Townsville last week. Picture: Alix Sweeney

THE Burnett MP said he sympathises with the northern politicians lobbying to break Queensland into two separate states.

But LNP's Stephen Bennett said creating more bureaucracy was not the solution to regional under-representation.

Last week, while the Queensland parliament was based in Townsville, northern politicians including Robbie Katter urged for the north to have its own separate state, with its own parliament, flag, and constitution.

Mr Katter said there was a difference between Queensland's western and northern voters, who were overlooked in Brisbane.

Mr Bennett, who attended the regional parliament last week, acknowledged there was "a tale of two states" when it came to the disparity between Brisbane voters, and the regions.

The subject was raised by northern politicians annually.

But he said that further division was not going to solve economic problems, affordability, or electricity prices.

"Division is not what we need in Queensland, we need unity and more importantly, we need a government that can provide services for us all," Mr Bennett said.

"That's the state of affairs in Queensland and it's getting worse.

"I don't want to see more bureaucracy, I just wanted to see a bureaucracy that is in touch with Queenslanders.

"This won't deal with policing or resources or tougher laws … none of these would get any benefit from splitting the state in half, and this won't deal with the increasing electricity prices that continue to plague us under the Palaszczuk Government, and we need to make sure competition is introduced."

Mr Katter's office was reached for comment to confirm where the borders of its proposed state would be, and where communities such as Bundaberg would fit into such a proposal, but there was no official response.