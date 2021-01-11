Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

Byers entered the backyards of two mature age women and offered them cash in return for sexual favours. File Photo.

Two Murgon women were sent into a panic when a local sex pest illegally entered their backyards at the break of dawn and offered them money for sexual favours, a court heard.

Liam Norman Gene Byers pleaded guilty to 10 charges before Murgon Magistrates Court, including two counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence, two counts of enter dwelling with intent, two counts of attempted enter dwelling with intent, two counts of indecent act in any place with intent to insult or offend any person, stealing, and entering or remaining in a dwelling or yard.

At 4am on October 17, 2020, Byers entered the backyard of a 66-year-old woman, and tried to enter her home, pulling at the screen door in an attempt to open it.

The defendant said to the victim "(name), suck my c--k. Come on (name), I've been watching you, let me in I want you to suck my cock. I'll give you $50 if you give me a hand job."

The victim told police she was frightened he was going to rape or sexually assault her if he gained entry into her home due to the nature of the statements he was making.

At 4.20am on October 17, 2020, Byers entered the home of a 68-year-old female victim. Spotting him coming around the side of her house, the victim said the defendant was holding his flaccid penis with both hands and masturbating.

Byers attempted to offer the victim "$50 for a head job".

After fleeing inside and locking the door, the defendant attempted to follow her into the house, jiggling the doorknob and banging on the door.

The commotion woke the witness, a 72-year-old man, who approached the defendant and told him to "p-ss off". The defendant, who remained outside the door masturbating, then offered $100 for a head job.

"The women were propositioned and exposed to the defendants actions, and expressed concerns he was going to break into their house and commit further offences upon them," Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said.

Sgt Stevens said in total the defendant has racked up a nine page criminal history, which includes sexual assault.

In addition to the indecent acts, Byers committed a string of offences between August and October, including stealing fuel, possessing cannabis and unlawfully entering the backyards of several people in the Murgon area and moving property around.

Byers was represented by Mark Oliver from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service.

Mr Oliver said while these offences were in "poor taste" and caused the women involved some distress, his client never actually entered the homes of the victims and no violent acts were committed.

"Your honour, I've known Liam for many years and he comes from a terrible upbringing," Mr Oliver said.

"His mother had a heart condition, she had open heart surgery, and his brother was involved in a matter where there was one punch, and he was found not guilty of a manslaughter charge."

"His education was very limited - he graduated in year 8 - and he's a sniffer of substances. That has probably impacted his cognitive thought processes."

Mr Oliver said two of the charges faced by his client were for stealing fuel from lawn mowers, and "you don't have to be Einstein to read into the fact that he's probably sniffing that petrol."

Magistrates Andrew Sinclair sentenced Byers to nine month imprisonment. Since he had already served 77 days in presentence custody, Byers' parole release date was set for Tuesday January 5.

"If you get out and continue to take drugs and sniff petrol, then your parole will be revoked and you'll go back inside," Magistrate Sinclair said.

Convictions were recorded for all offences.