Burnett: ‘Labor will create jobs of the future’

ALP Candidate for Flynn Matt Burnett has responded to Anthony Albanese’s budget reply speech made in parliament on Thursday night.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese used his speech to pledge the Labor government would provide cash payments to 10,000 apprentices working in “new energy” areas such as rooftop solar, energy efficiency upgrades and green hydrogen.

Mr Burnett said the Labor government was creating “jobs of the future”.

“For businesses, these apprenticeships mean more secure long term jobs in manufacturing, meeting the growing demand for skilled tradespeople, and capitalising on the changing demand for international energy exports,” Mr Burnett said.

“For our residents, having these jobs and energy infrastructure projects in our backyards means job security and a lower cost of living.”

Mr Burnett said Labor would also deliver world-class aged care by ensuring every dollar went to guaranteed minimum level of nurses, assistants and carers.

“An Albanese Labor Government will establish a National Reconstruction Fund to create secure jobs for Australian workers, drive regional economic development, boost our sovereign capability and diversify the nation’s economy,” he said.

“For eight years the Liberals in Sydney have taken our region for granted and have no vision for its future.

“For communities and irrigators, they have no new water projects. For our farmers they made big cuts to drought assistance. And they‘re killing the growth of our industries by refusing to fund the Inland Rail to the Port of Gladstone.

“Our region is the industrial and manufacturing powerhouse of Australia, but Scott Morrison and the Sydney Liberals are letting us down with wage decline, casualisation, and stripping of workers rights.”

