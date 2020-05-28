Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with drug offences after a search warrant was executed on a Mundubbera property this week. Picture: File
A man has been charged with drug offences after a search warrant was executed on a Mundubbera property this week. Picture: File
Crime

Burnett ‘growing operation’ uncovered in police sting

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
28th May 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUNDUBBERA couple have found themselves in hot water after a marijuana-growing operation was allegedly discovered in their home.

Mundubbera officer in charge Sergeant Dan Clarke said police executed a search warrant at a property in Mundubbera on Tuesday, May 26.

 

Read more

Burnett man rolls car while allegedly drunk and unlicensed

400+ CHARGES: Latest to be caught in massive drug sting

Drink-driving and drugs on country cops' radar

 

"Police located three marijuana plants nearly 25cm tall, 12g of dangerous drugs, and a drug utensil," Sergeant Clarke said.

"A 54-year-old Mundubbera man has been charged with drug offences, is set to appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court soon."

A 52-year-old Mundubbera woman was issued with a drug-diversion order.

If you'd like to report a non-urgent crime, call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

crime drug bust grow house illegal drugs marijuana

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unlicensed motorcyclist 56km/h over the limit at Gladstone

        premium_icon Unlicensed motorcyclist 56km/h over the limit at Gladstone

        News A driver caught by police doing 142km/h at Lowmead is now walking and has a $1245 fine to pay

        Muso’s iso gigs a hit

        premium_icon Muso’s iso gigs a hit

        News A local musician who has feautured on the pub and club scene in town for a decade...

        Gladstone woman 'shocked' after lotto win

        premium_icon Gladstone woman 'shocked' after lotto win

        News A young Gladstone woman’s division one lotto win will set her up for life.

        How you can help this wildlife sanctuary

        premium_icon How you can help this wildlife sanctuary

        News A wildlife sanctuary set in suburbia is asking for support from the community as...